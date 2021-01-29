Riyadh (AFP)

The conflict between the poles of Al-Asimah Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr is renewed tomorrow (Saturday) when they meet at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh for the Saudi Super Cup for football.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr will play the match that has been gathered annually since 2013, “It did not take place in 2017,” between the champions of the League and Cup for the fourth time, as the first had previously participated in the years 2015, 2016 and 2018, and the second in 2014, 2015 and 2020.

The two teams previously met twice this season, the first in the league and Al Hilal won it 2-0, while it was the second in the King’s Cup final and Al Hilal also won it 2-1. As for the Super Cup, they met once, which was in 2015 and ended with Al Hilal winning with a goal.

The two teams are present in this year’s match, after Al Hilal won the League and King’s Cup, while Al-Nasr won the runners-up in the two championships.

Al-Hilal aspires to achieve the local treble and include the Super Cup for the League and the King’s Cup, while Al-Nasr aspires to be rehabilitated after losing the final of the Cup and achieving the Super Cup for the second time in a row.

The Romanian Razvan Lucescu, Al Hilal coach, confirmed that his team was ready for the Super Cup match as part of his desire to raise all the local titles of the past season, and said: We have the opportunity, and we must be at the best level.

Al Hilal currently tops the league with 30 points, which enabled it to be crowned the “honorary” winter title, but its level has significantly decreased in the recent period, and it has only won in the last 9 matches in only two, compared to a draw in 5 games, and losing two games, one of them. In the King’s Cup, which he left from its first round.

Lucescu explained: We know that the victory match will not be easy, and it is important for the players because it is a “derby”, in addition to a final match, but for me it is a tournament and I strive to achieve it.

Al-Hilal hopes to be present from all technical and physical aspects to add a new title to its record full of tournaments, especially as it enters the match with full ranks.

After the negative start in the league, Al-Nassr began to regain its balance gradually, as it succeeded, under the leadership of its Croatian coach Aline Horvat, in sixth place with the end of the first section with 21 points, after he was in the penultimate position at the end of the tenth stage.

Horvat stressed his endeavor to continue the series of victories that he achieved with the team, adding that victory will be up to the responsibility in the Al Hilal match, and he said: We are ready for such an event, and are ready for any challenge, regardless of the result, when the players gave all their performance and appeared I consider myself a good winner.

Al-Asfar did not receive any loss in the last 8 matches, as he won 6, one of them in the King’s Cup, and tied two matches, and seeks to continue his positive results and win the cup.

Despite the circumstances he is currently facing, represented by his Brazilian defender refraining from regular training, and the injury of his left defender Abdul Rahman Al-Obaid, along with Argentine Betty Martinez and Abdel Fattah Asiri, whose participation is still uncertain after their return from injury, Al-Nasr seeks to continue his distinguished results in The last period, and confirm its awakening by beating the traditional rivals.