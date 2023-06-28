Al Hilal accelerates for Marco Verratti, the PSG midfielder. The frenzied shopping of the Saudi clubs financed by the Pif sovereign wealth fund also involves the talents of our national team. After the Tonali-Newcastle operation, Verratti’s transfer to Saudi Arabia is about to take off.

after koulibaly

—

Al-Hilal executives are in Paris and are in contact with both PSG and the player’s entourage, linked to the Parisian club until 2026. The pressure has been going on for weeks, PSG is asking for at least 80 million for the Italian who could thus join the other stars of world football in the Gulf. Al-Hilal, which courted Massimiliano Allegri for the bench, has already signed Ruben Neves and Koulibaly.