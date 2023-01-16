Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi will host a huge concert, on January 20, where the artist Assi El Hallani will present in this distinguished concert a bouquet of his most famous Lebanese and Arabic songs, accompanied by his orchestra on the rhythms of Lebanese melodies and Dabkeh. In Abu Dhabi, the capital of art and culture in the UAE and the region. The Lebanese singer Wael Jassar also participates in the revival of this concert, during which he presents a bouquet of his most beautiful songs that are beloved to the audience, especially his romantic songs, which arouse the passion of the fans of authentic rapture.

The artist, Wael Jassar, said that he is very happy to sing in front of an audience that loves authentic music in Abu Dhabi, the jewel of art and culture in the Gulf region.

For his part, Murshid Al Shamsi, Director of the Protocol Department at Bab Al Qasr Hotel – Abu Dhabi, said that the revival of this ceremony comes as part of the hotel management’s interest in keeping pace with artistic, entertainment and cultural activities and events in the capital of the UAE, as the “beacon of art” in the region.

He pointed out, “The hotel intends to implement a series of the most important artistic events that elite stars of the Arab world will participate in, during the first half of the new year, to delight the citizens and residents of the UAE.”