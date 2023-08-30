Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, Al Nassr has not had a good league start in the Saudi league championship, they managed to win one of the first three games. They lost to Al Ettifaq in their league debut by two goals to one, later against Al Taawoun by two goals to nil and on the last day they managed to win by five goals to nil with Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat trick against Al Fateh.
Now they face Al Hazem who has also had a difficult league start. Today we will bring you all the necessary information prior to the meeting.
In which stadium is Al Hazm vs Al Nassr played?
City: Ar Rass, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al Rass Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 2
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr on television in Spain?
No information
How can you watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr on television in Argentina?
No information
How can you watch Al Hazm vs Al Nassr on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you see the v on television in Colombia?
No information
More news about the Saudi Arabian league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fayah
|
0-0E
|
Saudi League
|
al ettifaq
|
0-2D
|
Saudi League
|
al-ahli
|
3-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Trophy
|
1-2V
|
Friendly
|
CD Santa Clara
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Fateh
|
0-5V
|
Saudi League
|
Shabab Al Ahli Dubai
|
4-2V
|
AFC Champions League standings
|
Al Taawoun
|
0-2D
|
Saudi League
|
al ettifaq
|
2-1D
|
Saudi League
|
al hilal
|
1-2V
|
Arab Clubs Championship
For this match, the Al-Hazem coach will not have any casualties to face this Saudi Pro League match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team
On the other hand, the group trained by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any player injured or sanctioned to play this day against Al-Hazem. You will have all your players available.
al-hazem: Aymen; Farhan, Abdullah, Bruno Viana, Radhi; Yousef, Basil, Ben Traore, Vina; Nawaf, Toze
al nassr: Al-Aqidi; Ghislian Konan, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Al Ghannam; Ghareeb, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
al-hazem 0-4 al nassr
