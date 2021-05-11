Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Renewed Ministry of Health and Prevention Emphasize the importance of vaccination in a face The COVID-19 pandemicEspecially with the increase in mutated strains of the virus, and to continue its efforts to vaccinate all members of society from the target groups, to enhance their immunity and protect them from infection with the disease.

In cooperation with local health authorities, the Ministry provides vaccination services in hundreds of centers in the country and through home services, to facilitate the vaccination of those whose health conditions have changed without access to vaccination centers, as part of its relentless efforts to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of the year 2021.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone who receives the vaccine, and in accordance with the declared and approved standards and requirements by international medical bodies, it announced Ministry of Health and Prevention From the list of groups excluded from vaccination against Covid-19 virus.

In this regard, the Ministry has identified seven groups of society that can obtain exemption from vaccination, and they are: The active patient With the Covid-19 virus, And participant in clinical trials of a vaccine against Covid-19The pregnant woman, the recipient of the vaccine outside the country, and the former patient With the Covid-19 virus After the medical evaluation, and for those who have had a severe allergy to vaccines previously or to any of the components of the vaccines, and the patient with any of the diseases that may conflict with the vaccine according to the medical evaluation.

The Ministry stated that the excluded groups can obtain exemption from vaccination by applying for an exemption certificate from accredited centers, clinics and hospitals, which will be determined according to the emirate. The exception is when it is adopted in the application of Al-Husn.