Faisal Al Naqbi (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Emirates team continued to chase Al-Orouba, the leaders of the First Division Football League, with a big victory over Dibba Al-Hisn 5-1 today, Saturday, at the end of Round 19, to reach the “Al Suqoor” to “Point 36”, in second place, one point behind Al-Orouba scored 37 points. Letheri Silva scored the five in the 20th minute, Diego Silva in the 34th minute, Abdullah Musa in the 50th minute, and Khalil bin Naseeb in the 61st minute, before Diego completed the “Great Festival” in the 90th minute.

While Muhammad Al-Suraidi scored the Al-Hosn goal a minute before the end, and Al-Hosn’s balance remained at its 24 points, in fifth place.

In the last round matches, Dibba Al Fujairah succeeded in snatching the three points by beating Al Dhaid with two goals, scored by Ahmed Ibrahim in the 47th minute, and Muhammad Al Matroushi in the 63rd minute, to raise the Al Nawakhah’s tally to 28 points, in fourth place, and Al Dhaid was frozen at two points. In the last place.