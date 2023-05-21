Dubai (Union)

Today, the activities of the fourth edition of the Dubai Snow Run, the first of its kind in the Middle East, which is annually organized by the Dubai Sports Council and Majid Al Futtaim, concluded in the Ski Dubai Snow Hall in the Mall of the Emirates, as part of the distinguished activities included in the annual sports agenda of the Emirate of Dubai. Which includes a variety of tournaments that allow the participation of community members in competitions that stimulate the practice of sports, in addition to attracting these events to elite stars and champions of those games from inside and outside the country.

The Emirati runner, Mohammed Al-Hassani, won the title of the fourth edition of the race, which constitutes a pivotal addition to enhancing the attractiveness of Dubai and a favorite destination for snow sports in the region, with its capabilities, ingredients and advanced infrastructure necessary for the success of such sporting events. The race witnessed wide participation by an elite group of runners, numbering more than 600 runners from 55 nationalities from inside and outside the country, in two categories and for a distance of 3 and 5 kilometers.

At the end of the race, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of the first places, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, Ignes Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Group for Leisure, Entertainment and Cinema, and Mohammed Al Otari, Vice President of Global Snow Projects in the group. .