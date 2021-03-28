Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Al Hassan Saleh, Sharjah defender, expressed his sadness for his departure from the national team during this period due to the circumstances of injury, stressing that he will be ready to play the next matches with the “king” at the local and continental levels, through the matches of the Arab Gulf League and the AFC Champions League.

Al-Hassan Salih said: I trained with the national team for several days, and I felt slight pain, and the team doctor insisted on performing x-rays, and after that he asked me to get a rest.

He added: “Ankle injury” takes time, until a full recovery from it, and what happened to me recently is a normal thing, and it is impossible for any player to return 100% after it, which is what the great Dutch surgeon who performed the surgery said, and I had two operations in less than 6 years. Almost months ago, X-rays were shown to the club, and there is reassurance in this regard, which makes me say that I am strongly present in the “King’s” training and matches, especially as we are on the verge of participating in the AFC Champions League, which is hosted by Sharjah, which hosts the second group matches.

To increase the reassurance in this aspect, the last reports of the player were sent to Van Dyck, the Dutch surgeon, and Hassan Saleh participated in the last Sharjah match against Al Wasl for 62 minutes, and before that he played against Al Jazeera, Khorfakkan and Shabab Al Ahly, with a total of 92 minutes in the four matches after his return from injury .

On the other hand, a responsible source inside Sharjah confirmed that the services of the Brazilian Wilton Suarez have not been dispensed with, and that the club has not negotiated any player to be a substitute for him, and the player is due to a “healthy symptom” who is not currently present in training or matches, but his place is still present in The team, and that the club will stand next to Wilton, until recovery is complete, and the attacker may be present with the team in the last league matches, and that everyone from the fans who love the team and football must stand by the player in the “current viewer”.

On the other hand, Luan Pereira has organized strongly in the team’s training, which confirms that his return has become certain in the upcoming Sharjah match against Baniyas in the league, and he will be one of the first and important options for coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari in the AFC Champions League, a substitute for Wilton Suarez.

Majid Sorour, the midfielder, is also performing the cruciate ligament operation in Portugal today.