Tashkent (Union)

Tomorrow, Zahra Al Hashemi, a player for the national team and the Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club, will begin our team’s journey in the Asian Championship, with the opening of the continental event in the Uzbek capital, “Tashkent,” for competitions that will continue until the tenth of February.

The player, who competes in the 49 kg weight category, and the rest of the team members completed their preparations to provide high levels and achieve new numbers, through which they confirm the great development that the team has witnessed in the recent period.

National and club player Munther Al Jasmi will compete in the 67 kg competition on Monday, followed by his colleague Fatima Narouei, who will compete in the 64 kg category on Tuesday, then her colleague Mai Al Madani, who will compete in the 71 kg competition on Wednesday, and Issa Al Balushi will compete in the 89 kg category on Wednesday. Thursday, followed by the appearance of heavyweights Izz al-Din al-Ghafir (109 kg) and Moayed al-Najjar Fouk (109 kg), who are looking for new superiority next Saturday at the conclusion of the tournament.

The team arrived in Tashkent at dawn on Thursday, with a delegation of 16 people, headed by Abdullah Al-Shehabi and Sheikha Al-Kaabi from the Weightlifting Federation, along with Khalifa Al-Zaabi, Director of Support Services at the Abu Dhabi Club, supervisor of the team.

The players performed two training sessions, during which the technical staff reassured everyone of their readiness, before entering into the intense competition, where the best Asian weightlifters will participate in the tournament, amid a fierce struggle for the qualifying cards for the Paris Olympics.

Sheikha Al Kaabi stressed that participating in the tournament is very important for the national team, and it is a large and very difficult continental occasion. She said: “Our goals are clear, which are to raise the competitive level of our players and achieve new numbers, and I believe that everyone is ready to give their best during the tournament, and here I pay tribute to all members of the mission.” “For their high discipline and great commitment to all technical and administrative directives, the atmosphere is very ideal.”

She added: “We are looking forward to a good start in the light weights through Zahra Al Hashemi, to whom we wish success and the rest of her colleagues. We are well aware of the strength of competition in light of the presence of elite Asian lifters, but at the same time we have great confidence in the team and its members, and we hope that we will return with satisfactory results, especially since the team It includes good elements, and they have been prepared for the tournament in a distinguished manner.”

For her part, Zahra Al Hashemi said: I am motivated to compete tomorrow, and I am fully prepared, technically and psychologically, to give my best. I thank Al-Ittihad and Abu Dhabi Club for the great efforts they are making, and I hope we will succeed in the tournament.