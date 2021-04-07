The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has completed its preparations to receive pilgrims and worshipers during the Ramadan season for the vaccinated people, according to what the (Tawakolna) application shows for vaccination categories.

Presidential Spokesman Hani Hosni Haider confirmed that the presidency obligated all its employees and employees participating in the service of pilgrims and worshipers to take the vaccine, through the establishment of a vaccination campaign. He pointed out that sterilization work is continuing in the Two Holy Mosques, and these activities are witnessing an increase with the onset of the Ramadan season, with the participation of about 5,000 workers who carry out sterilization and disinfection work around the clock, and the Presidency washes and sterilizes the entire Grand Mosque up to 10 times a day. According to Okaz.

With regard to Umrah, Haidar drew attention to the fact that the presidency has allocated the Mataf dish for pilgrims only, and has created 14 default paths for the two sects, taking into account the physical spacing, and the three paths closest to the Kaaba have been allocated for the elderly and people with disabilities with the allocation of chapels prepared for worshipers that are constantly sterilized, and the application of spacing is taken into account. Physical,

In the matter of guidance and counseling, he showed that the presidency has prepared more than 165 scientific lessons and cultural lectures, presented by the Honorable and Honorable members of the Council of Senior Scholars, Imams and Teachers of the Grand Mosque, and will be broadcast live on the Lighthouse of the Two Holy Mosques online platform in 5 languages.

He stressed that the General Presidency and the concerned authorities within the Two Holy Mosques will not be complacent in implementing the precautionary measures. To play its role towards preserving the safety of visitors and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, calling on everyone to cooperate and abide by the preventive measures issued and physical distancing aimed at preserving their health and safety.

He pointed out that the General Presidency affirms its full cooperation, integration and continuous coordination with all agencies concerned with serving the guests of Allah.