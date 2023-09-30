The Royal Armed Forces established two additional medical-surgical field hospitals in the regions of Majat in the Chichaoua Province and Ighrim in the Taroudant Province (south). This initiative comes in implementation of instructions from the Moroccan Monarch, King Mohammed VI.

According to a statement by the Army Command, the number of medical-surgical field hospitals established has been increased to four, and this will contribute to providing medical support and assistance to the local community, especially with the approaching winter season.

The same source revealed that the first two medical-surgical field hospitals performed more than 121 surgical operations and provided more than 25,000 specialized medical services, including telemedicine services, provided by specialized doctors from military hospitals.

Since the earthquake struck various parts of Morocco, the Royal Armed Forces have harnessed important means and capabilities in rescue operations and delivering aid by air to the affected areas.

The Moroccan army also provided the areas affected by the earthquake with huge mobile bakeries, in the midst of efforts to mitigate the effects of the tragedy of the Al Haouz earthquake on those affected.