The Municipality of Al Hamriyah reacted very efficiently to the recent weather condition that the country was witnessing due to rainfall, as the teams working in the municipality worked around the clock to monitor the weather situation and implement carefully prepared proactive plans to deal with the heavy rains.

The Municipality of Al Hamriyah was keen to intensify its efforts within the framework of proactive measures and the advanced plans it has to deal with exceptional weather conditions. These plans include the necessary measures to withdraw rain and dispose of it efficiently. These plans were activated quickly and effectively in light of the weather warnings.

Al Hamriyah Municipality adopted an advanced strategy to confront weather fluctuations and achieved success in dealing with heavy rains.

In this context, it also adopted modern technologies, equipment and mechanisms to facilitate water withdrawal and drainage operations, which contributed to achieving maximum effectiveness in responding to emergency situations.

The operations carried out by the Hamriyah Municipality witnessed high coordination between the various teams and specialized cadres, thanks to the preparations and continuous training of the cadres and their positive response to these rains.

The Director of the Municipality of Al Hamriyah, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, stressed the importance of the great efforts made by the work team and cadres concerned with the Municipality of Al Hamriyah in dealing with the weather condition and rainfall, and stressed that the success in organizing and implementing these plans reflects the good preparation and comprehensive preparedness for such conditions and the positive spirit that enhances the tools the job.

Al Shamsi stated that Al Hamriya Municipality will remain fully prepared to deal with any current rains and all weather fluctuations, and confirms its commitment to providing high-quality services to the residents of the Al Hamriya area.