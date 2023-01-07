Al-Hamriya Municipality has mobilized its efforts to deal with rainwater pools in public squares and main and secondary roads in Al-Hamriya.

And it announced its readiness for the state of atmospheric instability, and the resulting rain, pointing to drawing up an integrated action plan to deal with rainwater pools.

The director of the municipality, Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, called for communication and reporting of emergency cases via the number (800700666), pointing to work throughout the coming hours, in anticipation of any possible rain.

He stressed that the municipality teams have great experience in withdrawing rainwater, dealing with situations arising from weather conditions, and taking the necessary measures to prevent obstruction of traffic.

He said that the municipality took the initiative, from the first moments of the rain, to call for water suction vehicles, to prevent rain gatherings in the streets and roads.