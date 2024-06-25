Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

The Federation Cup for Bow and Arrow indoor events concluded at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, organized by the Board of Directors of the Game Federation over the course of Saturday and Sunday, with the participation of 142 male and female players, in various categories, representing 11 clubs.

Al Hamriyah Club won first place with 8 medals (5 gold, one silver, and two bronze), and Sharjah Women’s Sports Club came in second place with 12 medals, (4 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze), and Al Madam Cultural and Sports Club came third, with 10 medals, “ 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze.”

The “D’Archers Academy” won fourth place with 3 medals, “two gold, and a bronze,” and the Abu Dhabi Arch and Arrow Club achieved fifth place with 8 medals, “one gold, 6 silver, and a bronze,” and the Sharjah Individual Games Club ranked sixth with 3 medals, “gold.” And two silver.”

The Fujairah Martial Arts Club won seventh place with 4 medals, “gold, silver, and two bronze.” Al-Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club ranked eighth with 4 medals, “gold and 3 bronze,” and the Dubai Club for People of Determination won ninth place with two medals, “gold and bronze.”

The championship activities were witnessed, and the winners were crowned, by Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, President of the Federation, in the presence of Board of Directors members Adel Al Hammadi and Abdullah Khoury.

The President of the Federation congratulated the winners, praising at the same time the advanced technical levels and distinguished skills of the male and female players, and said that they reflect the great efforts of the clubs in developing the players’ potential and empowering them with competitive capabilities, which is in the interest of improving the national teams.

Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi stressed the Federation’s continued efforts to support the development of the game through ambitious programs and plans to reach the best levels, which qualify national teams to compete for the best results in external competitions.