Faisal Al-Naqbi (Dibba Al-Hisn)

Al-Hamriya kidnapped a dear 3-2 victory over Dibba Al-Hisn today (Saturday), at the end of the “18th round” of the First Division Football League, when “Al-Badil” Abdullah Al-Ameri succeeded in scoring the third goal in the 93rd minute. The 55th minute, and Al Hamriya equalized through Mileson Lima in the 66th minute, and followed him by the second in the 73rd minute, before the fort equalized with Dahilo’s goal in the 78th minute. At «24 points».

Al Arabi defeated Masafi with a goal scored by the Brazilian Vinicos in the 38th minute, bringing Al Arabi to “the 22nd point” and Masafi’s balance stuck at 15 points.