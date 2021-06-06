The newly elected Board of Directors of the Emirates Journalists Association held its first meeting at its headquarters in Dubai, today, Sunday, during which Muhammad Al Hammadi was elected president of the association, Hussein Al Mannai as vice president, Fadila Al Muaini as secretary, and Hassan Omran as treasurer, in addition to distributing the tasks of the association’s committees to members.

The meeting of the association’s board of directors, which was elected last Thursday and extends for three years, and includes Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Hessa Seif, Salama Al-Ketbi, Raed Al-Shayeb, Mohammed Saeed Al-Taniji and Hassan Omran, attended the meeting.

The new council discussed the association’s work plans and strategies in the next phase, which requires concerted efforts in the media community in general and the press community, especially at a time when the media of all kinds are playing an important role in the development of societies depending on the maximum benefit from the technology of exchanging and transferring information in addition to reviewing a number of Among the ideas, programs and proposals that were put forward during the General Assembly meeting.

Mohammed Al Hammadi and members of the new council thanked the former board of directors for their efforts during the last session, stressing that the council will continue to work to serve the press and journalists in the UAE. He said that the association will witness, in the coming period, work that copes with the current and future challenges of media work, in order to achieve media leadership, pointing out that all members are partners in achieving these ambitions. He added that each member of the association is an active partner in the ideas, proposals and mechanisms that will be implemented during the next stage.