paris (wam)

Mohamed Al-Hammadi, player of the athletics team for people of determination, won the silver medal in the 400-meter race for the “T34” category at the World Paralympic Athletics Championships “Paris 2023”.

This medal is the first for the UAE in the World Championships currently being held in Paris, with the participation of nearly 1,300 male and female players from 107 countries, which is the most important competition at the level of Paralympic athletics in the world, after the Paralympic Games.

Al-Hammadi was able to achieve second place in the race, achieving the best personal record in his career, which is 49:11 seconds, and outperforming a group of the best players in the world, while the first place and the gold medal were won by Thai Ratana Shalawat, who set a new world record, breaking his previous world record. Which he achieved in the Emirate of Sharjah early last year.

The 400m race for the “T34” category is the first competition for Mohammed Al Hammadi, as he is expected to run two other races in the same championship, namely the 100m race for the “T34” category tomorrow, Thursday, and the 800m race for the “T34” category next Monday.