Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Ismail Al Hammadi, 32, raised his score to 37 goals during 13 seasons in the league, in “professionalism”, including 36 goals with Shabab Al-Ahly, before he fingerprinted his first goal with Khorfakkan, in the match in which “Al Nusour” tied with “Al Zaeem” 2 -2 in “Round 14”.

Al-Hammadi stressed that he feels “familiarity” in the team, praising the efforts of the administration and the technical and administrative bodies, as well as the good reception from the fans of Khorfakkan, and attributed his brilliance in the Al-Jazira and Al-Ain matches to the team spirit currently, which contributed to reaching the “point 15”, and his approach to Center area.

Al-Hammadi said he thanked the fans who supported him, wishing him to have a good season with Khorfakkan.