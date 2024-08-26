Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Members of the International Paralympic Committee, Mohammed Fadhel Al Hamli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee, and Majid Al Osaimi, Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, participated in the meetings of the Board of Directors of the International Paralympic Committee, which was held in the French capital, Paris.

Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli confirmed that the meetings addressed the latest preparations for the opening of the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games “Paris 2024”, and said: “This meeting gained special importance in light of its coincidence with the holding of this distinguished edition of the Paralympic Games, with the participation of more than 4,400 male and female athletes, in one of the largest Paralympic Games.”

He explained: The meeting discussed a set of facts that embody the great interest in this session by all countries of the world, which made it the largest version with participation, with the presence of 168 Paralympic delegations, including a team of refugees from around the world, noting that the last version in Tokyo 2020 had 162 participating Paralympic delegations.

He added: The International Paralympic Committee confirmed that the turnout for this session exceeded the official sports interest, and included public interest, as 1.9 million tickets were sold for all the competitions of the session, in addition to the fact that some competitions have already sold out, such as wheelchair fencing, taekwondo, indoor cycling, shooting, blind football, and others.

18,000 male and female volunteers are participating in organizing the tournament’s events, and the tournament’s competitions are broadcast by more than 160 television channels around the world.

He pointed out that the preparatory meeting included listening to the reports of the organising committee and the sub-committees of the session, and examining all the challenges that the session might face, taking into account the keenness of the organising committee, which is the same organising committee of the Olympic Games “Paris 2024” that concluded more than two weeks ago, to avoid all the challenges and difficulties that it had faced in the Olympics.