Dubai (Union)

Mohamed Fadhel Al Hameli, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee, met the players of our national athletics team for people of determination in Al Ain camp, and urged Al-Ain to perform honorable representation and make use of the camp period to achieve the maximum possible benefit to achieve achievements in the upcoming tournaments, especially the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2021. : Despite the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic that cast a shadow over all activities, by adhering to the precautionary measures and conditions for this circumstance, we will reach the highest level, through the training program for all activities, including the specific camps for various games, which aims to Preparing heroes to raise the UAE flag high in the coming period. He also stressed the importance of coordination and cooperation between all technical and administrative agencies to develop “the appropriate mixture” to achieve achievements. He stressed continuing to support such camps and conducting many of them internally and externally in the coming months, taking into account the circumstances of the Corona pandemic that require special measures.