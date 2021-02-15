Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, visited the vaccination center for Covid-19 vaccines, by car at Burjeel Medical City in Mohammed bin Zayed City, to follow up on the efforts and endeavors made, in order to grant members of society, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases A smooth, distinct and rapid trial to obtain the vaccine.

His Excellency said: “We have the responsibility to ensure that the vaccine is provided to the groups most vulnerable to infection with the Covid-19 virus, to maintain their health and safety, as they are our first priority,” indicating that the success in exceeding 5 million vaccination doses of the Covid-19 vaccine was behind him exceptional efforts. The public and private health sector, in order to provide the vaccine for all members of society within easy, fast, safe and innovative procedures.

His Excellency added that the cooperation that we witnessed from community members who rushed to choose vaccination contributes to eradicating the pandemic and protecting the health of the community .. Pointing out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi obtaining advanced global centers in the rate of daily vaccination was only achieved through the efforts of field teams and the wide spread of vaccination centers and innovative ways to reach To the audience.

His Excellency toured the mobile vaccination center, which allows those wishing to receive the vaccination to complete all related procedures within a period of no more than twenty minutes, such as examining vital signs and signing the approval form from the comfort of their cars, as the center has a capacity of up to 700 people per day. Vaccination at vaccination stations by car for about 60 people within one hour.

It is noteworthy that the “VBS Healthcare” group has 19 vaccination centers against Covid-19 around the emirate and 4 vaccination tents.