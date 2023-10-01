In an exclusive interview with “Sky News”, Revan (27 years old) and the bride Hanin (18 years old) said that they feel “dead inside” despite their survival from the fire that broke out inside a crowded wedding hall in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

Revan said that he lost 15 members of his family in the fire, adding that his bride “cannot speak” after she lost 10 of her relatives, including her mother and brother, while her father is also in critical condition.

We can’t live here

The disaster means they can no longer stay in their hometown, according to Revan: “That’s it, we can’t live here anymore.”

He added, “I mean, every time we try to get some happiness, something tragic happens to us and destroys the happiness. So, it’s better for us to leave.”

He said sadly: “It is true that we are sitting here in front of you, alive. But inside we are dead. We are numb. We are dead inside.”

The moment the fire broke out

While initial reports indicated that fireworks that were lit during the couple’s slow dance were the cause of the fire, Revan believes that the fire somehow started in the ceiling.

What Revan said:

It might be a short circuit, I don’t know. But the fire started in the ceiling. We felt the heat…and when I heard a cracking sound I looked up at the ceiling.

Then the roof, which was made entirely of nylon, began to melt. It only took seconds.

While dancing, the electricity went out, and when the electricity came back on, he “saw a fire” in the ceiling.

Then people started “screaming” and “running away.”

Video footage shared shortly after the tragedy showed the couple dancing as pieces of burning material fell from the ceiling.

The bride couldn’t run

Revan went on to describe his mission to help his wife, who could not walk because of her wedding dress.

“I grabbed my wife and started dragging her,” Revan said. “I kept dragging her and trying to get her out of the kitchen entrance. While people were running away, people were tripping over her and hitting her legs. Her legs were injured.”

Fire extinguisher not working

Revan said that there was only one fire extinguisher in the hall, which “was not working.”

Describing how events unfolded, he said that two small fireworks were lit when they started dancing, followed by four more fireworks a few minutes later.

Parent’s skepticism before party

He said his father asked questions about the dangers of such fireworks causing sparks that could “land on the bride’s dress” and “set it on fire,” but the hall owners told them the fireworks were electric, so “you can put your hand in.” Or even plastic [عليه] It won’t burn.”

Investigation results

For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced, in a press conference on Sunday, the results of investigations into the Hamdaniya fire, noting that the number of victims of the fire reached 107 dead, in addition to 82 wounded.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior said, “The concert hall in Al-Hamdaniya was covered with highly flammable materials,” adding that “the main cause of the fire was the launching of fireworks inside the concert hall.”

The Iraqi Interior Ministry referred the mayor of Al-Hamdaniya and other officials to eliminate the background of the incident.

A fire broke out in a wedding hall in the town of Al-Hamdaniya in Nineveh Governorate, in northern Iraq, during a wedding last Tuesday, according to what the authorities announced.