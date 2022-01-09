The “Taqaddam” blocs, headed by Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and “Al-Azm”, led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, preceded the session by nominating Al-Halbousi to head the new parliament.

Our correspondent had reported that the Sunni blocs agreed to nominate al-Halbousi to head the Iraqi parliament for a second term and elect Khamis al-Khanjar as the leader of the Alliance of Azm and Progress.

The General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Representatives announced the completion of preparations for the convening of the first session of the Council on Sunday.

The Secretary-General of the Council said that the secretariat began planning to work on technical and logistical matters and preparing for the first session before holding the elections.

He explained that the secretariat conducted a simulation process for the first session, during which the President of the Republic is scheduled to be chosen.

He added that the session will be limited to members of the Council only, and no invitations have been sent to political, governmental and diplomatic figures.

Earlier on Saturday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, stressed that the new government must be a national majority government in which there is no place for militias, sectarianism and corruption.

Al-Sadr said that “there is no place for militias in Iraq, and everyone will support the army, police and security forces,” stressing “the necessity of forming a majority government, in which there is no place for sectarianism and ethnicity.”

He added in a statement: “Today, there is no place for sectarianism and no place for ethnicity, but a national majority government, in which the Shiite will defend the rights of minorities, Sunnis and Kurds, and the Kurdish will defend the rights of minorities, Sunnis and Shiites, and the Sunni will defend the rights of minorities, Shiites and Kurds.”

He continued, “Today, there is no place for corruption. All sects will support reform. Today, there is no place for militias. Everyone will support the army, police and security forces, and the law will prevail with an impartial Iraqi judiciary.”

And he added: “Today, we and the people will say: No to dependency.. Our decision is Iraqi Shiite Sunni Kurdish Turkmen Christian Fili Shabak Yazidi Sabean: (Iraqi national mosaic, neither eastern nor western).”

The leader of the Sadrist movement concluded his statement with a signature, describing himself as “the Iraqi citizen Muqtada al-Sadr.”