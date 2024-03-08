Dubai (Etihad)

The Al Baraem Badminton Festival to discover talents was successfully concluded, which was organized by the Badminton Federation, in partnership with the General Sports Authority, as part of the transformative “Mawaheb” project, with the participation of more than 120 emerging talents under 10 years of age.

The festival was attended by Ghanem bin Mubarak Al-Hajri, Director General of the General Sports Authority, Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, Ahmed Al-Abdouli, Director of the Community Sports Department, Dr. Tamer Ismail from the Competitive Sports Department and specialists from the International Badminton Federation in discovering and developing talent.

Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Hajri confirmed that the festival comes within the transformative “Mawaheb” project launched by the General Sports Authority with the aim of discovering and developing promising sports talents, to raise the UAE’s competitiveness in the field of sports, and to urge emerging generations to adopt the practice of sports as a way of life, in light of the vision of “We” UAE 2031, indicating that the project aims to discover 1,500 promising sports talents for the age groups under 14 years, encourage them to practice sports continuously, build a database of sports talents, and increase the number of sports talents on an annual basis.

Al-Hajri explained that the festival provided the opportunity for more than 120 players, both male and female, under the age of 10, to showcase their talent in practicing badminton, which is one of the sports targeted within the project. He expressed his happiness at the success of the festival’s activities and the wide participation of school students.

For her part, Nour Al Jasmi appreciated the General Sports Authority’s support for the Bud Festival and all the initiatives that aim to discover talent and attract them to practice badminton. She expressed her happiness at the success of the festival, and said: The talent discovery and sponsorship program receives priority within our work plan, in line with the ambitious directions adopted by the Authority. General Sports through the pioneering transformational “Mawaheb” project, which is considered a turning point in Emirati sports, and the beginning of a new phase at the level of professional work.

Al Jasmi added: The early discovery of talent is an essential step for developing sports, and developing appropriate plans for its development, and the Badminton Federation will continue to launch more initiatives in this framework to achieve the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031.