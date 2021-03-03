Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The General Assembly of the Table Tennis Association, in its election meeting today, Wednesday, approved the new formation of the Board of Directors of the Federation by “recommendation”, after the closing of the door to candidacy for the elections, with the required number of candidates, to fill the seats for the new session 2020-2024.

The new formation included Engineer Dawood Al-Hajri from Al-Nasr Club as president of the federation, and Ibrahim Issa Al-Asam from Ajman Club, Ahmed Juma Al-Bahr from Al-Ahly Youth Club, Hassan Ali Al-Zarouni from Sharjah Club, and Abdul Rahman Al-Minhali from Falaj Al-Mualla Club, Faisal Saeed Al Kaabi from Al Madam Club, in addition to Majd Muhammad Al Balushi from Sharjah Women Sports Club, and got the women seat.

During the first meeting of the Board of Directors during the coming days, the administrative portfolios are distributed among the members, as it is expected that the administrative tasks will remain the same, with no change in the formation of the new board, with the exception of the member Faisal Saeed Al Kaabi.

It is noteworthy that the quorum of the General Assembly was completed today, in the presence of 14 of the 17 members of the General Assembly, in the absence of representatives of the Sharjah, Dibba Fujairah and Masafi clubs, and before the electoral general, a meeting of the Board of Directors at the end of the last work session, and another meeting of the General Assembly to discuss some technical matters.