Riyadh (agencies)

The Yemeni-Yemeni consultations under the auspices of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf started yesterday in Riyadh, amid the Secretary-General of the Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, affirming the firm position in supporting the security and stability of Yemen, and working to find a solution that ends the conflict and moves the country from a state of war to a state of peace in accordance with the three references represented by the initiative. Gulf Cooperation Council, the outcomes of the National Dialogue, and Security Council Resolution 2216. Pointing out that the Riyadh Agreement constitutes a road map and a Yemeni national entitlement, stressing support for the efforts of the international community and international envoys to push for a peaceful solution and to find a strong ground for launching the political path among all components, stressing that there is no solution but The peaceful solution, and that the solution is Yemeni and in the hands of the Yemenis and for the sake of Yemen, and he said, “The success of the consultations is not an option, but a duty, and that the path to security and peace in Yemen is not impossible, or far away.”

Al-Hajraf said, “The Yemeni-Yemeni consultations from March 29 to next April 7 are launched in light of the world’s preoccupation with accelerating international circumstances and changes, and difficult political, military and economic conditions.” He added, “The Cooperation Council appreciates the presence of everyone to participate in the consultations, and affirms a number of constants amid a world of changes, which is the firm position of the Cooperation Council in supporting security and stability in Yemen, and working to find a solution to the Yemeni crisis that ends the conflict and moves Yemen from a state of war and its repercussions to a state of peace.” And its challenges in accordance with the three references represented by the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue and Security Council resolution 2216, and that the Riyadh Agreement constitutes a road map and a Yemeni national entitlement, and completing its provisions is a Yemeni requirement.

Al-Hajraf pointed to support for the efforts of the international community and the efforts of international envoys to push for a peaceful solution and to find a strong ground for the launch of the political path among all Yemeni components, and to support the constitutional state institutions and ensure their effectiveness and ensure that they carry out their tasks and responsibilities, and that there is no solution but a peaceful solution, and that the war and its seven years of hardship with everything The word carries with it the meaning of distress. It cannot achieve the desired security and stability, and he hopes that the consultations will establish a year in which people will be helped, God willing.

The Secretary-General of the Council indicated that the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations with their six axes (political, economic and developmental, relief and humanitarian, social, and media) represent a platform for the people of Yemen to diagnose the reality and understand its difficulties, extrapolate the future and prepare for its challenges, and crystallize practical steps to move Yemen from a state of war and its horrors to a state of peace And her hopes are lit for her torchlights of thought for giving, and the arms of the sons of Yemen are rolled up for her to build. There is no solution except what the sons of Yemen decide, and there is no future except according to what the sons of Yemen agree upon. The solution is Yemeni, in the hands of the Yemenis, and for the sake of Yemen.

He added that the efforts of the international community, through its present envoys, constitute international support to end the conflict in Yemen through Security Council resolutions and support everything that would achieve security and stability. That the war ends and the battle of construction and reconstruction begins. He pointed out that the consultations are launched in light of the world’s preoccupation with accelerating international circumstances and changes, and difficult political, military and economic conditions, which require the people of Yemen to understand these conditions, study their impact and evaluate their repercussions on the whole world and Yemen in particular, and that the people of Yemen are following and hoping to reach a common word.

Al-Hajraf said, “The success of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations is not an option, but rather a duty that requires everyone to feel national responsibility, to reject all causes of division and internal disparities, and to contribute seriously and effectively to achieving the required national consensus and urgently to crystallize a clear-cut map for the future to restore Yemen’s stability, development and prosperity for its people, and the path to Peace and security in Yemen is not impossible, even if the challenges are great, and not far, even if the distances are long, and it is not an option, even if there are many options. Rather, it is a single goal and a lofty goal, so that Yemen and its brotherly people can enjoy security and stability, which requires the Yemeni people, and that the interest of Yemen and its future Its security and stability are above all considerations, and translated with their help, within priorities, a timetable and a follow-up mechanism to be implemented with the determination of the people of Yemen and with the support of their brothers and the international community.

He continued, “We are certain that the Yemeni people, with their wisdom and faith, will achieve the lofty and noble goals for which the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations are launched, and that the great efforts made to create the appropriate atmosphere for launching these consultations and working on their success are appreciated, and the quick response comes. The leadership of the “Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen” for the ceasefire call that we launched, which entered into force at 6 am and coincided with the start of the consultations, is an appreciated, thankful and supportive response to those efforts. He expressed his thanks and appreciation to everyone who participated in the launch of the consultations.