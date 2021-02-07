The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, condemned the launch of the terrorist Houthi militia today, with unmanned explosive aircraft towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hajraf stressed – in a statement tonight – that the repetition of these terrorist attempts by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms, which requires the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated terrorist acts targeting vital and civilian installations.

Dr. Al-Hajraf praised the vigilance and efficiency of the coalition forces to support legitimacy, led by Saudi Arabia, and their success in confronting all terrorist attempts by the terrorist Houthi militia, stressing the solidarity and stance of the Cooperation Council with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support in all measures it takes to defend its lands and preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents In which.