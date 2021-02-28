His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf condemned the targeting of the Houthi terrorist militia in the city of Riyadh with a ballistic attack, and a number of drones towards Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

Al-Hajraf stressed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms, which requires the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated terrorist acts, which target vital and civilian installations and the security and stability of the Kingdom.

Dr. Al-Hajraf praised the vigilance and efficiency of the coalition forces to support legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the success of the air defense forces in confronting all terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia, stressing the solidarity and stand of the Cooperation Council with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support in all measures it takes to defend its lands and preserve Its security and the safety of its citizens and residents .. The Kingdom’s security is from the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, each indivisible.