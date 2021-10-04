The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the cyclone “Shaheen” turned into a powerful tropical storm, as soon as it entered the Omani territory, the day before yesterday, and before entering the UAE, it collided with the Al Hajar mountain ranges, which confronted it, which had the greatest impact in protecting the state from these ” The natural disaster.” The storm entered the country in the form of an atmospheric depression, whose effects were limited and were limited to high waves and tides, turbulence in the Sea of ​​Oman, and light to medium rain, in addition to significant wind activity.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology announced yesterday, the weakness of tropical storm “Shaheen”, and its transformation into an air depression that moved south, with medium clouds over the eastern regions and Al Ain region, accompanied by light to medium rain in those regions, and wind activity in some eastern regions.

The center reported that the sea was very turbulent, with a wave height of 8-9 feet in the depth of the Sea of ​​Oman, and 5 feet on the eastern coast of the country, as well as turbulent in the Arabian Gulf Sea, and waves of 5-7 feet.

The center indicated that the depression weakened yesterday afternoon, and moved to the south of the country in the Empty Quarter, while medium clouds continued over the Al Ain region and the south of the country, which was accompanied by light to medium rain, which gradually eased by evening.

He stated that the winds were active at times, with speeds reaching 45 kilometers per hour during the day, which led to raising dust and dust, and decreasing the horizontal visibility, while the sea remained turbulent in the depth of the Sea of ​​Oman, and moderate on the coast, and lightened at night to become medium to light in general. General, as the sea in the Arabian Gulf was turbulent during the day, and became moderate to light in the evening.

The center told “Emirates Today” that preparations for monitoring and confronting hurricanes in general do not require high accuracy in forecasting, because hurricanes are not a regular pressure system, moving in a known way, but they are characterized by random movement, and bifurcation in the paths that they can take, explaining that there are Three main factors or causes control the formation, movement and strength of hurricanes, the first of which is the water temperature, the second the percentage of water vapor in the sea, and the last is what is known as the “shear winds” in the atmosphere, which charts the area in which the hurricane is traveling, and gives a visualization of the places that are expected to enter it.

The center said that by looking at the three factors that shape hurricanes, we will find that whenever the shear winds are few or weak, this causes the growth and development of the hurricane, as well as the higher the water temperature, and the greater the percentage of water vapor in the sea, the greater the strength and size of the hurricane in the sea. If you suspect it.

He added that given the tropical situation “Shaheen”, its impact differed from one region to another, since its formation on the first of October in the northern coasts of India, until it moved to the middle of the Arabian Sea after a day and a half, during which its strength increased to be saturated with the elements of high water temperature. And the increase in the proportion of water vapor in the sea, and the weakness of the shear winds, which contributed to its strength and its transformation into a first-class hurricane, before it reached the Omani coasts, at ten in the evening the day before yesterday, and its speed was 16 km / h, and as soon as it reached the land In Oman, its strength decreased as a result of its lack of the three components of its formation, and it turned from a hurricane to a powerful tropical storm.

The center stated that despite the strength of the storm, and the great effects it caused in the Omani lands, when it headed towards the UAE, it collided with the Al Hajar mountain ranges, which confronted it and broke its wall, which had the greatest impact in protecting the state from this natural disaster. By greatly weakening the state’s intervention in the form of an air depression, its effects are limited, and it was limited to high waves and tides, turbulence in the Sea of ​​Oman, and light to medium rain, in quantities not exceeding 0.4 mm, in the eastern regions up to the city of Al Ain, in addition to a large activity In the winds that caused heavy dust south of Abu Dhabi in Razina, Al Haffar and Al Hamra.

The center confirmed that what contributed to the weakening of the tropical condition “Shaheen” is that its age did not exceed three days since its formation until it turned into an atmospheric depression, unlike Hurricane “Gonu” that hit the region in 2007, and continued to form for seven days since its birth in the southern coasts of India. Until his entry into Omani territory, during which he was saturated with the three elements that made him a fourth-degree hurricane, which made him a devastating hurricane at the time.

Good weather until the end of the week

The National Center of Meteorology expected that today, partly cloudy, and sometimes dusty, weather will prevail, with the appearance of some clouds in the east, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, while it will be humid at night until Wednesday morning, over some coastal and inland areas.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the appearance of some clouds in the east in the afternoon, while it will continue to be humid at night until Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas, pointing out that the winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, brisk at times. During the day, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Thursday’s weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, with some clouds continuing to appear in the east, in the afternoon, and it will remain humid at night on Friday morning on some coastal and interior areas.

Regarding the weather at the end of the week, the center expected that the weather next Friday will be fair to partly cloudy, dusty at times, and humid at night until Saturday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming.





