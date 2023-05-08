Citizen Salem Ahmed Al-Haimer, 36 years old, died after falling from a height of 50 meters in one of the mountainous areas in Ras Al-Khaimah. The head of Al-Rams Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al-Mazyoud, said that the details of the incident began with the young man going out on a picnic trip as usual, but he He was late for his usual return, which prompted his relatives and the people of the area to go out in search of him in vain, which prompted them to submit a report of his absence to the competent authorities in Ras Al Khaimah Police.

He added that a search team was formed by the elements of the Rams Comprehensive Police Station, the Search and Rescue Department and the National Ambulance, with the participation of a number of the people of the area who are most familiar with its terrain, and they began the search process, until it was found dead in one of the rugged areas, as a result of a fall from a high place. Pointing out that the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital, and the competent authorities began their procedures.

Abdullah Ali Saif Al-Shumaili, a friend of the deceased, told Emirates Today that Al-Haimer is an employee of the Civil Defense Department, married, has three children, and a resident of the Shamal area, and he used to climb the mountain weekly, either to practice sports, or to bring mountain honey, Being a mountain climber, and a native of the mountainous regions of Ras Al Khaimah.

He explained that Al-Haimer took his wife and children to her family’s house in the afternoon, and went in his vehicle at about four o’clock in the afternoon to the mountain, stopped the vehicle, left his phone inside, and climbed the mountain alone, and at nine o’clock at night his wife tried to communicate with him, and contacted him more than once, without a response. .

He added that Salem’s brothers were informed of the loss of contact with him, and that he did not answer the phone, as they, accompanied by the people of the area, went to the place from which he ascends the mountain, and found his car and the phone inside.

He pointed out that the police and some of the people of the area went up the mountain to search for him, where one of them found the stick that he always used in his mountain outings lying on the ground, and when the photodetector was lit at the bottom of the mountain, his body was found lying below, at about four o’clock in the morning, that is after seven o’clock. Hours of searches, when it was found that he had fallen from a height of more than 50 meters.

He explained that Al-Haimer had extensive experience in climbing mountains, being an amateur of mountainous areas, and that his fall and death were fate and fate, and that all the people of the Shamal region were affected by his death, because he was well-mannered and loved by all his friends, relatives and colleagues at work.