Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Al Hudayriat Island, the sports and entertainment destination developed by Modon, is preparing to launch a series of fun outdoor activities with the start of the outdoor events season next October, as its schedule is full of various sports and entertainment activities. As part of “Pink October”, Modon is organizing the fifth edition of its awareness campaign aimed at spreading positivity, launching constructive dialogues about combating breast cancer and ways to prevent it, and encouraging the community to take effective measures to reduce this dangerous disease.

The event allows women to participate in padel competitions, which are available for all levels, and the winners will receive cash prizes, at the Sports Village Dome 321, on Sunday, October 6, starting at 10:30 am. The Pink Walk event is organized along the “Hudayriat Heritage Walk” to enjoy the picturesque sea views and the calm and serene atmosphere, noting that participation is open to all ages of both genders, at the Hudayriat Heritage Walk, on Sunday, October 13. The Skate for Pink October event celebrates breast cancer survivors and their determination and resolve to persevere and overcome this ordeal, where skateboarding enthusiasts and lovers come together to practice this fun sport while wearing pink to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early screening and detection, at Circuit X Skate Park, on Sunday, October 20. The Al Hudayriat Women’s Cycling Series 2024, one of the few women’s cycling competitions in the region, will kick off with the first round of the series, which will include four races. Competitors will compete in a 30km official race to earn qualifying points for the final in December, where the winners will receive cash prizes. Amateur cyclists can also join in a 10km or 20km community race to promote social inclusion in the sport. The race will start at the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club’s state-of-the-art community cycling facility on Sunday, October 20.

A tranquil evening of light exercise and yoga at the magical sunset of Al Hudayriat will be held for 90 minutes with your loved ones, followed by an hour of social interaction and fun healthy and social activities at Bab Al Nujoom Al Hudayriat on Sunday, October 27. Pink October shows will be held at Sports Village 321 and women’s football training sessions will be held on Monday, October 7 and Monday, October 28.

Al Hudayriat Island is participating in Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, an initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to promote children’s wellbeing and development through community activities and experiences, from Tuesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 2. The Sports Village will host 321 6 fitness and wellness classes for children and families, with a focus on physical development and fun and engaging activities, on Tuesday, October 29 and Friday, November 1. Performance development exercises, fitness games, maternity yoga, early childhood week shows, skateboarding skills and horror nights at the High Ropes Park at Circuit X. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Boogie Box Festival, the picturesque Hudayriat Beach will offer guests two music stages featuring a host of local and international DJs. The first stage will be full of energy and will feature three of the most famous dance music DJs in Abu Dhabi for the first time: Boring, Dutch prodigy Young Marco, who is famous for his hit song “What You Say”, and the show will be closed by Rome-based DJ Adele. The second stage will showcase a variety of unconventional songs, including the UAE debut of Korean-born DJ Honey, who is known for his ability to fuse different musical styles and explore new sounds. The two stages will also be filled with a line-up of prominent regional DJs including Tarek Barada, Parvane, Nesta, Omar Fayyad, Max, and resident Boogie Box artists Hany J, Hassan Alwan, Ricardo de Meneses, and Shady Migala, who will add their unique flavour to the unforgettable evening. The festival will also feature a range of refreshing food and beverage options and a vibrant market area filled with art, music and photography.