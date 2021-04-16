The Director of the Ifta Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, stressed the need for worshipers to adhere to the precautionary measures, and not to crowd during the performance of the prayers in the mosques, especially the dinner and Taraweeh prayers, pointing out that the presence of the “Corona” patient to the mosque to pray is not legally permissible. .

He added, “The whole world is experiencing a health emergency, which calls for everyone to continue to guard against the epidemic, with physical distancing everywhere, especially in mosques, as a large number of people gather to perform the obligatory prayers and Tarawih prayers. And everyone must preserve the blessing of God Almighty and thank Him by reopening the mosques after we were deprived of them for several months, including the last month of Ramadan, and mosques in some neighboring countries are still closed, and Muslims are deprived of it, so everyone must preserve this blessing by taking the necessary precautions.

Al-Haddad continued: “Whoever feels the injury, in addition to the one who has verified its presence, must not come to the mosque and not mix with people, rather it is forbidden for him to do so, as the fatwa of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa was issued, and he has to pray in his home and he has the full and uncompromised reward of congregation. For his righteous intention that our Lord, may He be glorified, knows and will reward him. ”He pointed to several texts confirming that a Muslim’s reward is calculated for his righteous intention, including what was stated that“ the intention of the believer is better than his deeds. ”They said:“ Because speech and action enters both by corruption and hypocrisy, and the intention does not enter it. ” It was authenticated in the hadith: “There are people in Madinah. You did not walk, nor did you cross a valley but they were with you.” They said: “Oh Messenger of God, and they are in Madinah?” He said: “They are in Madinah. He is able to do it due to illness or other excuses, because the one who knows his intention and he is the All-Knowing and the Expert, Glory be to Him, gives him according to his intention, as indicated by the hadith of Al-Bukhari, on the authority of Abu Musa Al-Ash’ari, may God be pleased with him. He traveled, wrote to him like he used to work as a valid resident ».

He added, “Every Muslim who wants the face of God and the hereafter must fear God in himself and his brothers, so that he should not be a cause of harm.”

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities has set a set of general controls for conducting prayers in mosques, and the mandatory precautionary measures that must be followed by worshipers during the blessed month of Ramadan, the need to bring a special prayer rug and not leave it in the mosque, and the obligation to wear masks in the mosque.

The department stressed the need for worshipers to refrain from shaking hands with the hand or in any way that violates the condition of social distancing, and to adhere to the posters clarifying the places of worshipers, and to maintain the approved distance between each worshiper and the other, with the need not to gather.

The general rules for establishing prayers in mosques include that the period of opening the mosque with raising the call to prayer until the end of the obligatory prayer, except for the Isha and Taraweeh prayers, which will not exceed 30 minutes, and the evening prayer will be held five minutes after the call to prayer, and the doors of the mosque will remain open until the completion of the prayer Obligatory. After that, it will not be allowed to hold any group or single prayer with the necessity not to gather, and all mosques will be closed immediately after the completion of the prayer.

The department stressed the need not to distribute masks at the entrances of mosques, and to prevent all kinds of food donations or food distribution at the entrances of mosques, with the need to avoid those who are immunocompromised or who suffer any medical complications or chronic diseases, to avoid praying in mosques or gatherings of any kind, in order to ensure their safety.

And she stressed the need to preserve the health and safety of community members through cooperation and adherence to the procedures and instructions announced for praying in mosques, because of the importance of this that reflects on everyone.





