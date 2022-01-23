Dubai (Etihad)

The opening day of the Bentley Emirates Silver Polo Cup, which was launched at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, has turned into a carnival festival for the game, in the presence of the masses and fans of the game. The championship also combined excitement and fun on its first day, especially in the first match between the two brothers “Al Habtoor” and “Wolves of Dubai.” Cafu, and Al Habtoor defeated it in the last few meters with a score of 7-6.

The first day witnessed the “Polo Buds” match between “Bentley” and “Hildon”, which ended with the latter’s victory 5-4, and the youngsters grabbed the spotlight at the beginning of the celebration.

“Wolves” initiated the first goal, and Al Habtoor equalized, followed by the second and third goals early, and “Wolves” responded with two goals, and “Wolves” returned, and soon Al Habtoor, who scored the fifth and sixth goals, equalized, but “Wolves” succeeded in achieving his fifth goal, making the difference a goal, The atmosphere is tense, and Al Habtoor adds the seventh goal, and “Wolves” responds with the sixth goal, and his pressure continues in an attempt to equalize, and they did not have time to draw, so that “Al Habtoor” won 7-6.

Today, the tournament will witness two matches, the first between Bangash led by Haider Bangash, and “AM”, led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, and the second between “Zidane” led by Amr Zaidan, and “Clinova Skun” led by Raja Karim.

Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Association, expressed his happiness at holding the Al-Baraem match, which he considered a successful start and in line with the Union’s goals and strategy, stressing the Union’s keenness to hold matches for them on a regular basis, to be the nucleus of a team that supports the Union’s march and the future of the game, and a tributary for the big players.