Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow, Saturday, the competitions of the third rating tournament for Darts, organized by the Darts Association, will start over two days at the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club Hall and Resort.

On the first day, the tournament will witness preliminary round competitions up to the quarter-finals, and the tournament will be completed on the second day for singles until the final. According to the playing system, the doubles competition will be held in a system of 5 rounds in the preliminary round and 7 rounds in the finals, while men’s singles for citizens and residents will have the preliminary round of 7 rounds, and the final round of 9 rounds. The management of the federation allocated financial prizes for the first positions, along with cups and medals.

Khalifa Al-Mutaiwee, President of the Federation, stressed the importance of such classification tournaments to spread the game and achieve the ultimate goal, which is to form a strong Emirati team to participate in the foreign tournament.

He added that the game is spreading rapidly, and such tournaments reveal the base of practitioners as well as the talents that appear and need to be refined to put them on the right path, which is what we are working on in the Federation’s strategy to reach the largest number of practitioners in a short period through such tournaments, and we hope that other companies will appear In the private sector, it adopts hosting tournaments because the ultimate goal is the name of the Emirates.

The President of the Federation noted that the Board of Directors has great flexibility in organizing tournaments and does not limit the matter to the agenda that is adopted at the beginning of each season, and the Habtoor Championship confirms that the idea of ​​organizing tournaments is present at all times when we find the official sponsor and we aspire to organize a large number of the quality of these tournaments and we have goals Many others, including the work of partnerships with sports councils to organize tournaments and put the game on the agenda of the councils in all their tournaments, which helps to spread it in light of the presence of a large number of nationalities on the land of the Emirates and this sport is one of the popular sports in a number of Asian countries.