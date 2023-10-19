Al Habtoor Group organized an entertainment day for senior citizens at the Senior Citizens Happiness Center in Ajman, affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, on the occasion of the “International Day of Seniors.”

The entertainment day was held at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort, in the presence of the founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor, and the Director of the Nursing Home at the Senior Citizens Happiness Center in Ajman, Rashid Al Ghamlasi, and Jamal Abdul Rahman, from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and a number of officials and senior officials. Managers of the Al Habtoor Group, in addition to senior citizens and their companions.

The event included various activities, where Khalaf Al Habtoor received senior citizens and exchanged conversations with them. Then one of the guests recited a poem, followed by everyone eating breakfast, then they gathered to watch a friendly match of the polo team and spend an enjoyable time around the resort.

Khalaf Al Habtoor said: “Our Islamic values ​​call for reverence and respect for senior citizens, highlighting their role in developing and serving society and their ability to give, and benefit from their professional and scientific expertise and energies. Such events and activities bring joy to them and make them feel their human and societal value to achieve a decent quality of life.” He added: “The interest in the category of senior citizens and the adoption of this title for them indicates their advancement and ensuring their immersion and effective participation in society.” Rashid Al-Ghamlasi extended his thanks and appreciation to Khalaf Al Habtoor for his participation in this event and his constant keenness to strengthen relations with institutions concerned with community affairs.