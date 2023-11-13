Al Habtoor Group, in cooperation with Al Tadawi Hospital, organized an awareness lecture for female employees about breast cancer, its causes, symptoms, and methods of prevention at the group’s headquarters, based on its social responsibility and in keeping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This event is organized to increase awareness of this common disease and provide the necessary information to educate female Al Habtoor Group employees about the importance of early screening. Dr. Asma Nawaz, general physician at Tadawi Hospital, provided general information about breast cancer and the different methods of diagnosing and treating the disease through an interactive presentation.

She also stressed the need to conduct routine examinations, as the cure rate is higher if this disease is detected early. During the lecture, in-kind gifts were distributed, and medical examinations were conducted for the group’s female employees after the lecture.

Commenting on this initiative, Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, said: “The health and safety of our employees is one of our most important priorities, so we constantly work to raise awareness of the importance of health by conducting many initiatives as part of the company’s approach to social responsibility. I would also like to I thank Tadawi Hospital for their cooperation and the distinguished medical staff.”

For her part, Noura Badawi, CEO of Media and Communications and Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Information, praised the content of the lecture, stressing the importance of organizing such initiatives to raise awareness and educate our employees. The group is keen to provide a positive work environment by organizing health, community and sports initiatives.