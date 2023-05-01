Dubai (Union)

The Al Habtoor team won the Dubai Polo Cup after defeating the Ancora Lamar team with a score of five and a half goals to four in the final match that took place between them at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club, while the Al Basha team won the consolation cup after defeating the “BBS” team with a score of six goals to one. Two and a half goals, to bring down the curtain on the 2023 polo season, which lasted for eight months.

Lucas Termell, General Manager of the Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort, crowned the winners.

Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Association, expressed his happiness at the end of the season and his team’s victory in the cup and its superiority over the strong and complete Ankura Lamar team, and the presentation of the two teams for a show that was admired by the great audience who was keen to attend the conclusion.

Al Habtoor indicated that the next season will start in mid-October, expecting that the UAE Polo will witness a quantum leap in quantity and quality during the next two seasons, to keep pace with the global event to be hosted by the country, which is the 2026 Polo World Cup.