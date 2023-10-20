Al Habtoor Group in Dubai and Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, “one of the leading national medical institutions in healthcare,” signed a memorandum of cooperation, under which all health and treatment services will be provided to Al Habtoor Group’s employees and guests of its hotels, starting from the date of signing the memorandum.

The agreement, signed by Mohammed bin Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, and Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, provides health care to thousands of employees of Al Habtoor Group companies, in addition to a large number of tourists and guests of Al Habtoor City hotels. And the group’s hotels.

Mohammed Al Habtoor said: “The group is keen to provide the best health care to its employees of different groups, ages and nationalities, and the group decided to cooperate with the Healthcare Medicines Group, as it is a leading national institution, managed by a national staff keen to provide health care in accordance with the best international standards for patients and visitors.” .

Al Habtoor added: “Al Tadawi Group provides high-quality health services in its hospital and health centers, at the hands of distinguished consultant doctors and specialists in various specialties, which provides our employees with complete health security.”

For his part, Marwan Ibrahim Haji Nasser expressed his strong appreciation for the Al Habtoor Group’s decision to choose Al Tadawi Group to provide health care to its employees, noting that the Al Habtoor Group is a global national economic group, and we are proud to provide our services to those in charge of it in their various categories and specializations.

Nasser explained that under the agreement, fixed clinics will be established for Al Habtoor Group’s employees, whose number is estimated at thousands, and telemedicine services will be provided, and medicine will be delivered to the homes of sick employees, in addition to receiving them at Al Tadawi Hospital, which provides them with care in all medical specialties.

He continued: Also under the agreement, Tadawi Health Group will receive guests of Al Habtoor City hotels and the group’s hotels of various nationalities, to provide complete health care for any emergency and medical cases in various specialties.

The Al Habtoor and Al Tadawi Healthcare Groups are two leading national institutions in providing health and community services at international standards, in line with the strategy and direction of the Emirate of Dubai, which has established the principle of leadership in everything.