Dubai (Union)

The Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort is witnessing, on Saturday, the conclusion of the Al Habtoor League Championship for the month of March. Conciliation between “AM” led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, and “Al-Basha” led by Hani Jabshi.

The semi-final witnessed the victory of “Al-Habtoor” over “Al-Basha” 6-3, in a match in which “Al-Habtoor” advanced in the first three games, without trouble, and in the fourth half, “Al-Basha” returned, who scored 3 goals, and narrowed the difference to a goal, but Al Habtoor decides the match 6-3.

In the second match, “Bin Dri” defeated “AM”, led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, 7-6.

On the other hand, game lovers will be on a date with the Masters Cup for Polo, which will start next Monday at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort.