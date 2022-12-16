Dubai (Union)

The Al Habtoor and Bin Drei teams qualified for the final match of the Sir Winston Churchill Polo Championship, which is currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club. And filly Hesketh on the consolation cup.

Al Habtoor presented a distinguished level in the semi-finals against Al-Basha after a quick match in which the Al-Basha team advanced in the beginning, ending the first half with two goals to one goal for Al Habtoor, who transformed the loss of the first half into a sweeping progress in the second half with six goals to two goals, and in the third half each team succeeded in adding A goal to his credit, and the half ended with Al Habtoor leading by seven goals to three.

At the beginning of the fourth and final half, Al-Basha team succeeds in adding its fourth and final goal, and Al-Habtoor team responds to it with two consecutive goals to settle the final match card in its favour.

In the second match, the Bin Dari team defeated the Mahra Hesketh team by eight goals to three and a half, after a match in which the Bin Dari team dominated thanks to the dangerous trio that includes Muhammad, Rashid and Khalid, “the children of Hamid Bin Dari”, who made a great effort with the professional Banlo, as the match started with the handicap difference In favor of the Ben Dre team, which carries 10 joules, while the Hesketh filly team carries 8 joules, so the Hesketh filly team was given one and a half joules.

The first half ended in Ben Drei’s favor with two goals against one and a half goals, and Ben Drei added a third goal in the second half, and in the third half each team succeeded in scoring two goals, making the score five against three and a half goals, and in the fourth half, which was completely dominated by the Ben Drei team, and scored three goals, raising its tally To eight goals and catch Habtoor in the final.