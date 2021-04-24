Dubai (Union)

The Al Habtoor Team achieved its first victory in the April Polo Championship, the conclusion of the current season tournaments organized by the Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort. Al Habtoor led by Mohammed Al Habtoor against Ancora team led by Khaled Al Omran, and the match ended in favor of Al Habtoor team with 4 and a half to 3 goals after a strong and exciting four-game match. The confrontation was calm from the two teams, the first half ended with Al Habtoor advancing with a goal and a half without a response, and with the beginning of the second half, Ancora team succeeded in scoring its first goal, and Diaz Al-Baridi responded by scoring two goals in succession, to end the half with Al Habtoor leading by three goals against a goal, and in the third half the team ruled Ancora grabs the maneuver area and snatches a second goal, and Ankura’s team continues to attack Al Habtoor’s goal and score a third goal at the start of the fourth and final game, Ariarte snatches an important goal for Al Habtoor, and resolves the confrontation in favor of his team, which is waiting for the Hesketh meeting on Wednesday, while Ancora meets Hesketh on Monday.