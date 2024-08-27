Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Ghurair Foods celebrated yesterday the laying of the foundation stone for its new, state-of-the-art corn starch manufacturing plant in Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

This factory, the first of its kind in the region, represents a very important step towards enhancing local food production and supporting the UAE’s national food security strategy.

Spread over 13.6 hectares in KIZAD (A) – Al Mamoura, this standalone facility is designed to serve local and international markets and is equipped with the latest technologies.

The facility will manufacture a range of products, including native and modified starches, glucose syrups, and maltodextrin, to cater to the needs of diverse sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zone – Abu Dhabi (KIZAD Group), said: “KIZAD Group congratulates Al Ghurair on the groundbreaking of the corn starch factory. Al Ghurair’s mission and vision for this facility is closely aligned with our own vision, and that of the Emirate’s government, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s role in achieving food security across the region, as well as creating jobs. This state-of-the-art facility will enhance our local production capabilities, and we at KIZAD Group are proud to be part of this promising journey.”

“We are extremely proud to commence work on this new project under the umbrella of Al Ghurair Foods, which represents a significant step in our efforts to support the UAE’s food security ambitions. As the first facility of its kind in the region, this project not only allows us to enhance our production capabilities, but also reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions in this sector. By investing in the latest technologies and working with local partners such as Kizad, we continue to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth and ensuring the country’s self-sufficiency in essential food categories,” said John Iossifidis, CEO of Al Ghurair Group.

The plant will initially process 650 tonnes of corn per day, with plans to increase its capacity to 1,000 tonnes per day as demand grows. The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, with more than 200 jobs for the local workforce.

“This plant represents a significant milestone for Al Ghurair Foods and demonstrates our commitment to leveraging the latest technologies to achieve unparalleled efficiency, while ensuring product accuracy and quality. By incorporating advanced automation solutions, we are improving our production processes while significantly reducing waste and energy consumption. This project further strengthens our role in building a strong and self-sufficient food system in the UAE, while setting new standards of excellence in the sector,” said Turgut Yeginaga, CEO of Al Ghurair Foods and Al Ghurair International Resources.