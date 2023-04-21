Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Yahya Al-Ghassani, the star of Al-Ahly youth, celebrated Badr’s completion of his 14 goals, in the “ADNOC Professional League”, by opening the registration for his team in front of its host Al-Nasr 2-2 in the “23rd round”, which was held last Tuesday evening at Al Maktoum Stadium, and coincided with Al-Ghassani’s celebration of his birthday. Twenty-fifth, where his date of birth is April 18, 1998.

Thanks to his goal against the “Al-Ameed”, Al-Ghassani raised his personal score to 5 goals in the league during the current season, the highest scoring score during his career with “Al-Fursan” for the fifth consecutive season, surpassing his best record in the 2020-2021 season, with 4 goals, to reach the total. His goals reached 14 goals in 81 games, during which he played 3770 minutes.

Al-Ghassani said in statements that followed his team’s exit with a point in front of its host, Al-Nasr: “The result is definitely not satisfactory, sympathetic to the team’s good performance and the distinguished public presence behind the team.”

He added, “The wonderful presence of Al-Ahly youth supporters in all matches is a major incentive for the players, and we promise to give everything we have on the field, and we are waiting for continued support, and we will not return them angry.”

Regarding the effect of the tie on his team’s chances of competing for the title, especially after the direct competitor reduced Al Ain to only three points, Al-Ghassani said: “We do not feel any pressure now, especially since our chances are linked to our results on the field, without paying attention to the results of others.”

He added, “We are able to resolve the competition for the title, thanks to the cooperation of the players and the technical staff, and the support of the fans, and we look forward to compensation in the next round.”

Al-Fursan will receive its fourth guest, Al-Wasl, on Sunday evening at Rashid Stadium in Al-Ahly Youth Club, within the “24th round”, provided that it will be a guest on Bani Yas in “round 25”, and the league’s journey will conclude with the Ajman meeting in the last round.

The current season is the highest in terms of participation in matches and player minutes for Al-Ghassani with Al-Fursan in the league, after he played 20 matches, including 12 on the main list and 8 meetings as a substitute player, with an average of 1061 minutes of play, during which he scored 5 goals.