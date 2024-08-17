Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yahya Al-Ghassani, the player of Shabab Al-Ahli and the first football team, signed a contract with the international agency “Wasserman”, which specializes in managing sports and entertainment talents. Thus, Al-Ghassani (26 years old) joins a distinguished list of stars whose businesses are managed by the agency, which includes prominent names such as Federico Valverde, Weston McEnery, and John Stones.

Al Ghassani’s decision to partner with Weserman is a significant step in his career, cementing his position as one of the most prominent football stars in the Middle East, as evidenced by his outstanding performances with Shabab Al Ahli and the Al Abyad team.

In turn, the “Wasserman” agency plays a pivotal role in guiding the player’s next stages of his career, and achieving his long-term ambition to become the first Emirati player to play in European football.

Al-Ghassani has consistently shown his skills and commitment as a key player for Shabab Al-Ahli and the UAE national team.

His outstanding performance in local and international tournaments has enhanced his reputation as one of the most promising stars in the region, and the collaboration with the “Wiserman” agency, known for its expertise and extensive network in the global sports industry, will have a significant impact in achieving Al-Ghassani’s ambitions and enhancing his career.

Participation in European football has always been a goal for Al Ghassani, and his outstanding performances have caught the attention of several clubs, and it has been clear that he has the potential to shine on the European football stage. With the support of Wasserman, Al Ghassani is expected to take the next step in his career, exploring opportunities in some of the most prominent international leagues and competitions.

“I am very excited to start a new chapter with Wasserman,” said Al Ghassani. “Their track record of success and dedication to their clients aligns perfectly with my ambitions, and I look forward to working with them to achieve my future goals of playing in Europe, and gaining the skills to continue to perform at my best and help both my club and my country.”

Weserman takes a comprehensive approach to managing Al-Ghassani’s career, including player contract negotiations, brand management, and strategic career planning, and the agency’s extensive experience in the global sports industry will be instrumental in identifying and securing opportunities that align with Al-Ghassani’s career goals.

As Al Ghassani embarks on this new journey with Wasserman, his fans and supporters can follow his continued growth and achievements on both the local and international stage, and his commitment to excellence and keenness to represent UAE football on a global level remains at the heart of his professional ambitions.