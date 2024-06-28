Doha (AFP)
Al-Gharafa Club, third in the Qatari Football League, announced the signing of Real Madrid and Spain national team striker Joselu.
The club said in a post on its official website on the X platform (formerly Twitter), “Officially, Joselu, the Spanish international joins the (Panthers),” without revealing the duration of the contract or any financial details.
Real Madrid, who won the Champions League, published a picture of the player Joselu on its official website on the X platform and accompanied it with the phrase “Thank you.”
Joselu is on the Spanish national team’s roster participating in the European Cup currently being held in Germany, where La Roja will meet Georgia on Sunday in the 16th final.
Joselu, 34, began his football career with Celta Vigo, and moved to Real Madrid for the first time in the 2011-2012 season, before playing for several German clubs such as Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover, then he played in England with Stoke City and Newcastle.
The striker returned to Spain in 2019 through Alaves, before moving to Espanyol, and from there to Real Madrid at the beginning of last season.
Al Gharafa finished the last edition of the league in third place, securing a seat in the AFC Champions League play-off for the elite, the first edition of which will start next season with the participation of the best 24 teams in the continent.
Al-Gharafa also reached the semi-finals of the Emir Cup, before losing to Qatar 3-4 on penalties (2-2), which is the same round from which it was eliminated in the Qatar Cup by Al Rayyan 0-1.
Al-Gharafa announced that its preparatory camp for the new season will be held in Slovakia during the period from July 16 to August 1.
