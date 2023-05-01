Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The management of Ajman Club began to open the file for the next season, after the exceptional season that the team has presented so far and recorded a record number of points that have not been recorded in its history in the professional league, which prompted the club management to plan early for the new season, as it began to renew with Issam Fayez, the resident player until a year 2027, after shining remarkably this season in all his matches.

The administration also agreed with Nader Al-Ghandari, defender of the African Club and the Tunisian national team, which is a deal that will be officially announced during the coming period. Renewed to the team at the end of last season.

The step of contracting with a substitute defender with the strength of Al-Ghandari comes to strengthen the “orange” defenses, and he was one of the main demands of the Serbian coach Goran, whose contract with the team extends until the end of next season, and there were attempts to sign him during the last winter transfers, but the deal was not completed.

The club’s management is seeking to maintain the strength of the team in the next season, but Ali Madan, who is loaned from Bahrain’s Riffa, will expire at the end of the season, and it is certain that the Ajman administration will seek to renew the loan, and in the event that negotiations falter, there will be a new deal for the team in light of the continuation of Firas’ contract. Belarabi and Walid Azzaro until the end of next season, as well as Congolese Prestige Mbongo, who is coming from Abha, Saudi Arabia.

At the level of national players, the only player whose loan will end will be Nasser Mahmoud, who comes from Al Wasl, while the club’s management renewed most of the contracts of national players last season, which closes the citizen’s file early, except in the case of obtaining a profitable deal, whether by contract or loan, and from It is expected that the club’s management will finish all new contract files early, provided that the external camp is arranged after that.

The “Orange” occupies fourth place in the standings table with 44 points, equal to the fifth Al Wasl. Ajman aspires to finish the season among the seniors, as it will play in the last two rounds against Al Wahda, the third in the ranking, and Shabab Al Ahly leaders.