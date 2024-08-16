San Sebastian (Union)

The young filly “Al Ghaid”, owned by Jaber Ahmed Al Ghanimi, under the supervision of French trainer Elizabeth Bernard and led by jockey Michael Forrest, was crowned champion of the Wathba Stallions Cup, which was held at the San Sebastian racecourse in Spain, under the patronage of the sixteenth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The festival is organised with the encouragement and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, to promote purebred Arabian horses and the country’s rich heritage, in accordance with the festival’s strategy.

The race, with a total prize money of 12 thousand euros, brought together 8 fillies and colts, all three years old, competing on the 2000-meter grass track. The race was full of excitement and equality until the last 200 meters, before “Al-Ghaid”, under the experienced leadership of her jockey, outperformed her runner-up, the filly “Anisa” of Lias, for racing management, under the supervision of Charles Jourdain, and led by Michael Follon, by a difference of 4.5 lengths.

Al Ghaid was able to complete the race distance in 2:16:15 minutes, while the third place went to the colt “Duke of Montlau”, owned by HR du Grand Courageon, supervised by De Guillemin, and led by Alexandre Javelin.

On the other hand, the Cidade Jardim racecourse, at the Jockey Club in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will host the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, over a distance of 1000 metres, on Saturday, with the participation of seven horses aged three years and above, competing for the cash prize of 5,000 US dollars, on the grass track.

The most prominent challengers are “Basamari Rush”, the daughter of the champion “Marad Al Sahraa”, and the half-sister of the champions “VG Raj Al Marad” and “Clapton AJR”, and “Stade Brasil Javea”, the granddaughter of “Mingz”, from her father’s side and “Dorman”, from her mother’s side, and there is “Kromo Dijok Trio”, the son of “Dijok Bay”, the grandson of “Zulus”, and “Jazzy Rush”, the granddaughter of “Marwan Al Shaqab”.

The Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses is organised by the Brazilian Arabian Horse Breeders Association, in partnership with the Sao Paulo Equestrian Club.

The festival includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Crown Jewel races, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Wathba Stallions Cup, and the World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, and new races were added this season 2024, and 150 local and international races are being organised around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first, second and third categories.