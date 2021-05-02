Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, attended the graduation of the first batch of the “Government Digital Communication Program”, which was organized by the UAE Government Media Office in cooperation with the New Media Academy, and included a series of interactive sessions that were held virtually, targeting managers and liaison officials in the federal government , And with the participation of a group of experts and academics specialized in various fields of digital communication locally, regionally and globally. His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed in his speech to the graduates that developing competencies and the government communication and media system, and enhancing the skills of those in charge of implementing his initiatives in the UAE government is a fundamental pillar of the country’s progress, because they represent the image and identity of the UAE and they are narrators of its success stories. His Excellency also said: “Keeping pace with digital trends and developments in communication and media enhances the position of the UAE globally .. and develops our capabilities to respond to challenges and deal with them with high efficiency .. and achieve our leadership’s vision to be the makers of events, and prepare for the future with new ideas that employ modern technology in our communication with the world. ». Al-Gergawi praised the graduates of the first batch of the “digital communication program”, which included more than 40 officials from federal agencies, and aimed through its interlocutors to upgrade communication cadres at the federal government level in general, in addition to keeping abreast of the latest trends and best practices in communication in particular. The program is based on an advanced method that effectively integrates the theoretical and practical sides, and through a combination of training sessions, discussions and practical implementation of projects, in order to enhance the participants’ ability to understand the axes presented.