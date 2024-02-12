The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, said that the cost of disputes, conflicts and violence around the world is $17 trillion annually.

Al-Gergawi added during the opening speech of the World Government Summit 2024, “We live in a world in which poverty rates are constantly declining. The number of poor countries has been reduced by half in just 20 years, and we have been able to reduce poverty rates by 50% in 25 countries.”

He continued: “We live in a human era that is the best, most prosperous, healthiest, most opportunistic, and most secure,” noting that governments need to pause to arrange their priorities.

He stressed that the clear shifts in international trade portend a decline in globalization, and may cost up to 7% of the world's gross domestic product, represented by high inflation, labor shortages, and fractures in the global financial system.

Al-Gergawi said: Artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword, as the number of fabricated videos in 2023 has tripled from the previous year, and half a million fabricated content has spread in our digital space in our last year, so media misinformation will be one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

He pointed out that the global economic compass is pointing east, as 50% of global growth comes from China and India, adding that China has surpassed the United States in the number of patents in the field of artificial intelligence and investment in clean energy, and that India has the largest number of graduates in the world. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics.