The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed the UAE leadership’s keenness to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership in government modernization with Arab and international governments, and to expand the horizons for sharing experiences, experiences, success stories and knowledge exchange, aiming to improve levels of government efficiency and performance and improve the lives of societies.

He said that the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, continues to build bridges of cooperation aimed at advancing Arab government work, in a way that consolidates positive relations between the governments of the region, stressing the depth of fraternal relations that unite The State of the Emirates and the Republic of Sudan in various fields.

This came on the occasion of the visit of a high-level Sudanese government delegation to the country, to get acquainted with the models developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, efficient government performance and government communication, and to benefit from the best practices and mechanisms developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, outstanding performance and government communication In order to contribute to the development of working methods in the Sudanese government.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs praised the depth of relations between the UAE and Sudan, which dates back to the beginnings of the establishment of the UAE in the seventies of the last century, by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, stressing that enhancing knowledge exchange between the governments of the UAE and Sudan in particular and the governments of The region in general represents a major goal of the UAE government, and a driver for its efforts to promote Arab government work, and to move it to an advanced level that enables it to keep pace with the requirements of the future and to participate in the consolidation of practices and models of work of the new generation of governments.

The visiting Sudanese delegation included the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Othman Abdel Halim Othman, the Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in Abu Dhabi, Al-Moataz Ahmed Ibrahim, the Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs and the Director General of Political and Media Affairs, Muhammad Abdulaziz Mahmoud, and the Director of the Technical Department Information, Jamal Abdul Azim Muhammad, Director of External Relations at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, Jamal Abdul Hafeez Ibrahim.

The official visit witnessed a series of meetings and workshops that focused on cooperation frameworks between the two countries, and dealt with the model of the UAE government in managing the work of the Council of Ministers, reviewing the UAE model in government communication, the state’s experience in developing and evaluating government services, and it touched on the government performance program and the government knowledge exchange program. Which was launched by the UAE government to be the organizing framework for strategic partnerships in government modernization between the UAE and a number of countries in the region and the world.





